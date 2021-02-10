COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic in Selma Will Close After Giving Out 5,000 Doses

by Alabama News Network Staff

The COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Selma will not open on Thursday or Friday because it has given out all 5,000 doses it was allotted for the week.

That’s according to Maegan Austin, the growth and outreach director with Vaughan Regional Medical Center, who confirmed the news to Alabama News Network.

The drive-through clinic had been held at Bloch Park and was one of the eight clinics being held at various locations statewide this week.

Vaccines will be available to people in the groups eligible to receive it starting Friday at Walmart and Sam’s Club stores in Alabama, including in Selma.