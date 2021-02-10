Foggy Morning; Very Mild Afternoon

by Ryan Stinnett

Dense fog blankets much of Central and South Alabama this morning. After the fog mixes out late this morning, look for a day with increasing clouds and there is the potential for a few scattered showers during the day, but most of the day will be dry. It will be another mild day with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Rain will become widespread across Alabama tomorrow and tomorrow night ahead of an Arctic cold front to our northwest as it slowly sinks south enhancing uplift across the state. Highs on tomorrow will be in the low to mid 70s, so there will be some surface based instability, but the better shear values will be north of the front in the cold air, and therefore severe storms are not expected, but we can’t rule out a few stronger storms as the system moves through the state. We should receive a soaking rain as rain amounts of around one inch are expected through Friday. Friday starts off with some scattered showers, but these will end early in the the day, but the clouds should linger. It will be a colder day as the edge of the Arctic air slides into Alabama, highs Friday for much of South/Central Alabama will be in the 50s.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: The brunt of the bitterly cold Arctic air still looks to hold north and west of Alabama, but the weekend air will be unseasonably cool for the middle of February as temperatures will hold in the 50s on Saturday, and with another wave of low pressure tracking along the Gulf Coast, we will mention scattered showers across much Alabama, both Saturday and Sunday. Sunday will be colder with temperatures holding in the 40s as the colder air oozes into Alabama.

INTO NEXT WEEK: For now, Monday looks mainly dry and we should see the Arctic front lifts back to the north some as the next wave of low pressure develops and tracks across the state. As it does, rain will return to Alabama Monday night and Tuesday, and again depending on temperature profiles across the state there could be the risk of freezing rain for parts of North Alabama with this event, but again, it remains too far out and too much model madness to know if this happens. The latter half of the week looks dry for now with temperatures remaining below average.

May your Wednesday be full of Wonders!!!

Ryan