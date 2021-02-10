Gambling Bill Passes First Hurdle in the Alabama Legislature

by Alabama News Network Staff

A lottery and casino bill has cleared its first hurdle in the Alabama Legislature. The Senate Tourism and Marketing Committee unanimously approved the bill this morning.

The bill by Sen. Del Marsh (R-Anniston) proposes a state lottery and five casinos offering table games, sports betting and slot machines. The casinos would largely be located at existing dog racing tracks.

The proposal would have to be approved by state voters. Alabamians last voted on gambling in 1999 when they defeated a lottery proposed by then-Gov. Don Siegelman.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)