Lee High School Students Wrongfully Expelled Settle with MPS Board of Education for Thousands of Dollars

by Rashad Snell

On February 5, during a special meeting, the Montgomery County Board of Education voted to approve a settlement for two Lee High School students wrongfully expelled in 2019. The settlement agreements resolved two lawsuits filed in 2020 on behalf of the two students who were denied due process rights and expelled. The lawsuit stated a false accusation of the students possessing a gun on campus in 2019.

As part of the settlement agreements, the Montgomery County Board of Education will expunge the expulsions from the students records as well as provide them with thousands of dollars worth of additional educational services to make up for the 14 months missed from the expulsions. The services will allow the students to either catch up on the courses they missed and graduate on time or earn a GED at their choosing.

The SPLC did not release the dollar amount of the settlements.