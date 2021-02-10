Mark Cuban Stops Playing National Anthem at Dallas Mavericks’ Home Games

by Alabama News Network Staff

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban says he decided before this season began not to play the national anthem before his team’s home games.

The Mavericks played their first 10 regular-season home games without fans.

The club had fans for the first time in Monday’s 127-122 win over Minnesota. Dallas is allowing 1,500 vaccinated essential workers to attend games for free.

Cuban didn’t elaborate on his decision not to play the anthem, saying nobody had noticed.

