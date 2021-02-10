Montgomery Police Need Help Locating Suspects in Atlanta Highway Walmart Arson Investigation

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police needs the public’s assistance identifying and locating suspects for their involvement in an Arson Investigation.

On February 8, fire units observed the interior of the Walmart on Atlanta Highway on fire while being occupied. The sprinkler system inside the store and Montgomery Firefighters extinguished the flames while the store was evacuated.

The store was reported to have moderate smoke damage to the building and merchandise.

Montgomery Fire/Rescue Arson Investigators released photos of suspects they believe to be persons of interest. Any information on their identities is being saught.