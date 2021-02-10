NEW TONIGHT: Riverdale – “Chapter Eighty: Purgatorio”
Watch a new episode of Riverdale TONIGHT at 8/7c on your local Montgomery CW!
Posted:
Feb 10, 2021 8:00 AM CST
Updated:
Feb 10, 2021 10:24 AM CST
by
Janae Smith
RVD504a_0170r
Riverdale -- “Chapter Eighty: Purgatorio” -- Image Number: RVD504a_0170r -- Pictured: Lili Reinhart as Betty Cooper -- Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW -- © 2021 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
RVD504b_0131r
Riverdale -- “Chapter Eighty: Purgatorio” -- Image Number: RVD504b_0131r -- Pictured: Vanessa Morgan as Toni Topaz -- Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW -- © 2021 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
RVD504fg_0039r
Riverdale -- “Chapter Eighty: Purgatorio” -- Image Number: RVD504fg_0039r -- Pictured: Camila Mendes as Veronica Lodge -- Photo: The CW -- © 2021 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
RVD504fg_0049r
Riverdale -- “Chapter Eighty: Purgatorio” -- Image Number: RVD504fg_0049r -- Pictured: Marisol Nichols as Hermione Lodge -- Photo: The CW -- © 2021 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
RVD504fg_0062r
Riverdale -- “Chapter Eighty: Purgatorio” -- Image Number: RVD504fg_0062r -- Pictured: Cole Sprouse as Jughead Jones -- Photo: The CW -- © 2021 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
RVD504fg_0077r
Riverdale -- “Chapter Eighty: Purgatorio” -- Image Number: RVD504fg_0077r -- Pictured: Madelaine Patsch as Cheryl Blossom -- Photo: The CW -- © 2021 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
RVD504fg_0079r
Riverdale -- “Chapter Eighty: Purgatorio” -- Image Number: RVD504fg_0079r -- Pictured (L-R): Vanessa Morgan as Toni Topaz -- Photo: The CW -- © 2021 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
RVD504fg_0084r
Riverdale -- “Chapter Eighty: Purgatorio” -- Image Number: RVD504fg_0084r -- Pictured: Madelaine Patsch as Cheryl Blossom -- Photo: The CW -- © 2021 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
RVD504fg_0093r
Riverdale -- “Chapter Eighty: Purgatorio” -- Image Number: RVD504fg_0093r -- Pictured (L-R): Camila Mendes as Veronica Lodge and Vanessa Morgan as Toni Topaz -- Photo: The CW -- © 2021 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
RVD504fg_0096r
Riverdale -- “Chapter Eighty: Purgatorio” -- Image Number: RVD504fg_0096r -- Pictured (L-R): Vanessa Morgan as Toni Topaz and KJ Apa as Archie Andrews -- Photo: The CW -- © 2021 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
NEW TONIGHT at 7 PM: Riverdale – “Chapter Eighty: Purgatorio”
SEVEN-YEAR TIME JUMP — After spending seven years away from Riverdale, Archie (KJ Apa) returns to find the town is now under Hiram Lodge’s (Mark Consuelos) grip and on the verge of becoming a ghost town. When Toni (Vanessa Morgan) catches him up on what’s been going on, Archie reaches out to the rest of the gang to return home.
Watch a new episode of Riverdale TONIGHT at 8/7c on your local Montgomery CW!