NEW TONIGHT: Riverdale – “Chapter Eighty: Purgatorio”

Watch a new episode of Riverdale TONIGHT at 8/7c on your local Montgomery CW!
Janae Smith,
Posted:
Updated:

by Janae Smith

NEW TONIGHT at 7 PM: Riverdale – “Chapter Eighty: Purgatorio”

SEVEN-YEAR TIME JUMP — After spending seven years away from Riverdale, Archie (KJ Apa) returns to find the town is now under Hiram Lodge’s (Mark Consuelos) grip and on the verge of becoming a ghost town.  When Toni (Vanessa Morgan) catches him up on what’s been going on, Archie reaches out to the rest of the gang to return home.

Watch a new episode of Riverdale TONIGHT at 8/7c on your local Montgomery CW!

Cw Lgo

Categories: Programming

Related Posts