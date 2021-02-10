Rain/Storms Ahead For Thursday

by Shane Butler



We have several rounds of rain heading our way over the next several days. A few showers are possible tonight into early Thursday. Rain and a few storms work across the area Thursday. A few storms could produce gusty winds. It will warm up nicely before the storms arrive. Temps will reach the lower to mid 70s for highs. A frontal boundary moves through and eventually ends up stalling along the gulf coast Friday. Areas of low pressure will move along the boundary and that keeps the threat of rain over us throughout Friday and Saturday. There’s a brief break in the rain activity Sunday but we see more coming Monday and Tuesday. We’re expecting temps to have cooled but not cold enough for a wintry precipitation threat for our area. If there were any concerns, it would be with the precipitation early Tuesday morning. Colder air heads our way just as the rain is moving out. We will keep you updated!