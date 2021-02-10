Reward up to $15K for 1995 Alabama Unsolved Murder

by Alabama News Network Staff

LAFAYETTE, Ala. (AP) – Alabama and CrimeStoppers have partnered up to offer a $15,000 reward for information in a 26-year-old cold case. The Chambers County Sheriff’s Department said the money, $10,000 from the state and $5,000 from the crimefighting agency is being offered in an effort to get new information about the 1995 murder of Emma Sue Berry. Authorities say the then-38-year-old woman was found shot to death on June 28, 1995, inside her trailer in the Buffalo community near LaFayette. Anyone with information about Berry’s case is asked to contact the sheriff’s department at 334-864-4335.

