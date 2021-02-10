Walmart to Start Distributing Vaccines Across Alabama on Friday

by Alabama News Network Staff

Vaccines against COVID-19 will soon be available at more than 70 Walmart and Sam’s Club stores across Alabama. Walmart and Alabama say people who meet the state’s eligibility requirements can begin signing up now. The immunizations begin Friday.

A statement from the company says part of the program is meant to get the vaccine into areas without adequate medical services. That includes the south Alabama town of Brewton.

More than 1,000 Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies in Alabama and 21 other states are receiving federal vaccine allocations this week.

