Autauga Man Arrested in West Virginia for Sex Crimes Against Two Minors Extradited to Autauga County Jail

by Alabama News Network Staff

An Autauga County man arrested in West Virginia on multiple sex crimes against minors is back in Autauga County. Authorities extradited Charles “Uncle Sam” McDonald, 63, to the Autuaga County Jail on Thursday, February 11.

McDonald faces the following charges:

Sodomy First Degree of a 13-year-old juvenile

Sexual Abuse First Degree of a 12-year-old juvenile

Police say these offences occurred in Autauga County between November 1, 2019 and December 1, 2019.

He is currently in the Autauga Metro Jail on no bond.