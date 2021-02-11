Georgia Paying Teachers Extra $3,000 a Year to Teach in Rural, Low Performing Schools

by Alabama News Network Staff

Some Georgia teachers who agree to work in certain rural or low performing schools could get an extra $3,000 a year for five years under a bill advancing in the state House.

The House Education Committee on Thursday approved House Bill 32. Up to 1,000 teachers would get a tax credit for agreeing to work in targeted districts. If teachers didn’t incur $3,000 in tax liability, the state would pay the remaining amount after teachers file their income tax returns.

The measure moves to the full House, where a similar bill passed last year. Teachers who agree to start work at a group of 100 schools would get the money, whether newly graduated from college or having taught elsewhere.

