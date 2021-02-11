Juvenile Charged in Montgomery Walmart Arson Case

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery Fire & Rescue says that a juvenile wanted in connection to a fire inside the Walmart on Atlanta Highway has been arrested and charged.

Lt. J.C. Selman said after receiving a tip through Crimestoppers, the four individuals initially wanted for questioning were identified and interviewed by investigators.

One of the juveniles admitted to intentionally going into the store to set a fire by using a flare he obtained from an aisle near where the fire started. That suspect has been charged with First Degree Arson.

The fire happened at the Walmart on Atlanta Highway around 5:30PM on Monday. Investigators say the sprinkler system inside the store kept the blazer from spreading before firefighters were able to respond.

The store had moderate smoke damage throughout with minor damage to the building.

There were no injuries to firefighters, store employees, or customers.