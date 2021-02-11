Medical Breakthroughs: COVID-19 Symptoms+Eggs and Cholesterol

by Alabama News Network Staff

Researchers in London are looking at conditions including chronic fatigue syndrome, fibromyalgia, and even depression to help treat patients suffering from long-term symptoms from the coronavirus. Some symptoms of covid, depression, and other mental health problems are linked to low-grade inflammation so scientists hope replicating treatment for those disorders could help covid patients. And two eggs, hold the yolks. New evidence in medicine links eggs and cholesterol to cardiac death. Doctors suggest limiting cholesterol and replacing whole eggs with egg whites and substitutes or choosing other protein sources. For more Medical Breakthroughs be sure to tune into Alabama News Network at 5:00 pm on weekdays.