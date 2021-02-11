NEW AT 7 PM: Walker – “Don’t Fence Me In”

Watch a new episode of Walker TONIGHT at 8/7c on your local Montgomery CW!
Janae Smith,
Posted:

by Janae Smith

 

MICKI IS PUT FRONT AND CENTER ON A NEW CASE – Micki (Lindsey Morgan) is uncomfortable with the spotlight Captain James (Coby Bell) puts on her during a current investigation. Walker (Jared Padalecki) talks to Liam (Keegan Allen) about their parents and learns there was trouble while he was away. Trey (Jeff Pierre) applies for a new job in town while Stella (Violet Benson) starts community service and August (Kale Culley) stumbles upon some secrets from his father’s time away undercover.

Watch a new episode of WALKER TONIGHT at 8/7c on your local Montgomery CW!Cw Lgo

 

Categories: Programming

Related Posts