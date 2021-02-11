SERIES PREMIERE: Clarice – “The Silence is Over”

by Janae Smith

“The Silence is Over” – A year after rescuing Catherine Martin from the horror of Buffalo Bill’s basement, FBI Agent Clarice Starling gets an urgent assignment from Catherine’s mother, Attorney General Ruth Martin (Jayne Atkinson), to join the Violent Criminal Apprehension Program (VICAP) in the investigation of three serial killings, on the series premiere TONIGHT at 10/9c!

CLARICE, from acclaimed executive producers Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet, and starring Rebecca Breeds (“Pretty Little Liars”) in the title role, is a deep dive into the untold personal story of FBI Agent Clarice Starling as she returns to the field in 1993, one year after the events of “The Silence of the Lambs.” Brilliant and vulnerable, Clarice’s bravery gives her an inner light that draws monsters and madmen to her. However, her complex psychological makeup that comes from a challenging childhood empowers her to begin to find her voice while working in a man’s world, as well as escape the family secrets that have haunted her throughout her life.