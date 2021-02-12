ADPH Gives Update on Vaccination Efforts

by Alabama News Network Staff

On Friday Morning State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris held a press conference to update coronavirus vaccination efforts in Alabama

Phase 1-B includes: Everyone 65 and older; educators; grocery store workers; some manufacturing workers; public transit workers; agriculture employees; state legislators and constitutional officers.

Previously only health care workers, first responders, nursing home residents and people 75 and older were eligible. People in this group can continue seeking vaccinations.

Harris says the state is now receiving 60 to 70 thousand first doses of vaccination weekly.

This week , more than 70 thousand vaccinations were administered at the 8 mass vaccination clinics across the state.

To date, about 125 thousand people have received the full series of both shots.

500,000 have received their first shot in the vaccination series.

INFORMATION ON ELIGIBILITY