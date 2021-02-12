Cloudy And Cooler With Rain Through The Weekend

by Ben Lang

Friday is off to a cloudy and cooler start, with areas of fog and light rain. Temperatures range from the upper 30s northwest to low 60s southeast. The wide range in temperature is due to the position of a cold front, which moves southeast of our area today. That keeps temperatures considerably cooler today, with highs in the 50s for most. Showers may not remain all that widespread throughout the day. They likely become more spotty by the afternoon, but certainly can’t be ruled out altogether. It’s a good idea to keep rain gear with you in case you run into a downpour.

Rain could become widespread again overnight through Saturday morning. Otherwise, Friday night looks cloudy and cool with lows in the upper 40s.

Showers could be widespread through midday Saturday, but could taper off towards the afternoon. However, expect an overcast sky, with high temperatures only warming into the low to mid 50s. Saturday night lows only fall into the mid to upper 40s. Sunday remains cloudy and cool, with highs in the low to mid 50s. There’s rain in the forecast too, but showers likely remains more scattered at times throughout the day. Sunday night lows fall into the mid 40s.

Another round of rain looks likely to start next week, particularly Monday afternoon and evening. Temperatures should be above freezing here, but some of the precipitation could be frozen well to our northwest across central Mississippi and the Mid-south. Tuesday could be a drier and sunnier, but cool day with highs in the low 50s. Tuesday night lows fall into the mid 30s.

Yet another round of rain appears likely for the latter half of Wednesday through next Thursday. This could become another winter weather episode for locations across central Mississippi, the mid-south, or the Tennessee Valley, but looks like all rain for our area again. Next Friday could be dry with sunshine returning, and with any luck, it could begin a trend that continues into next weekend. We’ll keep our fingers crossed until then.