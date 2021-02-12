Early Gambling Debate Mired in Casino Location Concerns

by Alabama News Network Staff

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Alabama state senators have raised concerns about proposed casino locations in the state, with some lawmakers wanting additional gambling locations. The Alabama Senate on Thursday began debate on a lottery and casino bill. Sen. Del Marsh says he will not seek a vote until lawmakers return from next week’s legislative break. The bill proposes establishing a state lottery as well as five casinos offering table games, sports betting, and slot machines. The casinos would be located at four existing dog tracks plus a fifth site in north Alabama that would be run by the Poarch Band of Creek Indians.

All contents © copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved