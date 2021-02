by Alabama News Network Staff

A fire that destroyed a Greenville hotel in 2019 has been ruled arson.

The State Fire Marshall’s Office confirmed to Alabama News Network that the Baymont Inn & Suites just off I-65 was set on fire.

Officials say based on evidence, they’ve believed they have a suspect and will present it to a grand jury. If the grand jury indicts a suspect, their name will be released.

No arrests have been made thus far.

No one was injured in that fire.