Lawmakers Approve Virus Liability Legislation

by Alabama News Network Staff

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Alabama lawmakers on Thursday gave final approval to a bill that would shield businesses, health care providers, and others from lawsuits from employees and customers who claim they were exposed to COVID-19. The bill would shield businesses, schools, health care providers, churches, and others from lawsuits over COVID-19 exposure and treatment unless the person could prove the entity was acting with reckless or intentional misconduct. The House of Representatives voted 86-4 for the bill. It now moves to Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey for her signature.

All contents © copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved