More than 8,000 Vaccines Given at Montgomery Clinic This Week

by Alabama News Network Staff

Baptist Health officials say more than 8,000 people received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Montgomery Drive-Up Vaccine Clinic this week.

Along with the original 5,000 doses provided by the Alabama Department of Public Health, Baptist Health was able to provide an additional 3,000 doses from its current community inventory.

Officials says the doses were administered to people from a dozen different counties throughout the state.

The five-day operation was put on by ADPH, Baptist Health, City of Montgomery, Montgomery County and Autauga, Elmore and Montgomery County Emergency Management Agencies.

Organizers say they will host a “Second Dose Vaccine Drive-up Clinic” March 1-5,2021. This clinic will be only open to those who received their first dose at this week’s drive-up clinic. Officials say recipients much provide their white vaccine card and proper identification to receive the second dose.