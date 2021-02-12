UPDATE: Man Dies of Gunshot Wound in Montgomery

by Alabama News Network Staff

UPDATE: Montgomery police are now investigating a shooting as a homicide case after the victim died this afternoon.

Police say 19-year-old Tabyus McGhee of Montgomery was shot today around 3 p.m. in the 2200 block of West Woodley Square. McGhee was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Police say no arrests have been made. If you have a tip to help in the investigation, call CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.

This is the 9th homicide of 2021 in Montgomery.