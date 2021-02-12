SEASON PREMIERE: American Idol (Auditions)

by Janae Smith

“401 (Auditions)” – “American Idol,” the iconic series that revolutionized the television landscape by pioneering the music competition genre, will return to airwaves during its season premiere SUNDAY, FEB. 14 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-PG, L) Helping determine who America will ultimately vote for to become the next singing sensation are music industry forces and superstar judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie. Emmy® Award-winning host and producer Ryan Seacrest will return to the beloved competition series as host and radio and TV personality Bobby Bones is set to return as in-house mentor.

After a nationwide search for talent, viewers will embark on a journey with our judges in Los Angeles, California; San Diego, California; and Ojai, California, where the show’s iconic judge auditions will surprise audiences and hopefuls alike with never-before-seen twists.

The SEASON PREMIERE of American Idol airs SUNDAY NIGHT at 8|7c on your local ABC32!