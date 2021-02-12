Vaccination of Black people lagging behind whites in Alabama

by Associated Press

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – New statistics indicate a disproportionately small number of Black people are getting vaccinations against the new coronavirus in Alabama, a trend the state’s top health official says shows the need to increase immunization efforts in the minority community.

Demographic data compiled by the state has big gaps. But Dr. Scott Harris says the numbers that are available show about 55% of vaccines have gone to white people so far compared to about 11% for Blacks.

Harris says the numbers are a concern since Black people are more likely to get seriously ill or die from COVID-19 than other groups.

