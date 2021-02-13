Auburn falls to Kentucky 82-80

by Madison Jaggars

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Isaiah Jackson scored a career-high 18 points and added 11 rebounds, Brandon Boston Jr. made five 3-pointers and scored 17 points and Kentucky edged Auburn 82-80 to end a four-game losing streak. Kentucky trailed the entire first half, built a 14-point lead early in the second and saw Auburn rally to tie before Davion Mintz snapped the deadlock with 33 seconds left. The Wildcats then went 2 of 4 from the line while the Tigers missed their final four shots, including a block and two shots under their basket. JT Thor scored 24 points and Allen Flanigan 23 for Auburn.