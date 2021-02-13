Auburn falls to Kentucky 82-80

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Isaiah Jackson scored a career-high 18 points and added 11 rebounds, Brandon Boston Jr. made five 3-pointers and scored 17 points and Kentucky edged Auburn 82-80 to end a four-game losing streak. Kentucky trailed the entire first half, built a 14-point lead early in the second and saw Auburn rally to tie before Davion Mintz snapped the deadlock with 33 seconds left. The Wildcats then went 2 of 4 from the line while the Tigers missed their final four shots, including a block and two shots under their basket. JT Thor scored 24 points and Allen Flanigan 23 for Auburn.

Kentucky’s Davion Mintz takes a 3-point shot over Auburn’s Devan Cambridge (35) late in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. Kentucky won 82-80. (AP Photo/James Crisp)

