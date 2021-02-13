Cloudy And Cool Through Sunday, Rain Likely Monday

by Ben Lang

Saturday was yet another cloudy day across central and south Alabama. Temperatures remained cool all day, with a high of just 37° in Demopolis. Elsewhere, temperatures at least warmed into the upper 40s and low 50s. While rain was widespread early this morning, the mid-morning through the afternoon primarily featured clouds with a few cases of drizzle. Clouds remain overhead this evening and tonight. Temperatures won’t drop too far, with lows in the low to mid 40s for most, but colder west.

Temperatures won’t move much Sunday thanks to widespread cloud-cover. High temperatures peak in the low to mid 50s, but again, it will be colder west. However, looks like Sunday won’t feature much rain, with just isolated showers throughout the day. Sunday night remains mainly dry, with lows in the low to mid 40s, and again, colder west.

Widespread rain returns Monday, though it looks like Monday morning stays mainly dry. By midday, rain arrives in west Alabama and gradually spreads east through the afternoon. Temperatures in most locations warm into the 40s and 50s at the onset of rain. However, the sharp temperature gradient of Saturday and Sunday between west Alabama and the rest of our area holds true. Temperatures could be near or just below freezing across Marengo, Perry, or Dallas county for the duration of precipitation Monday. That means locations like Demopolis, Marion, or even Selma could see a mix of cold rain, freezing rain, and even sleet Monday. Ice could accumulate on mainly elevated surfaces. We’ll continue to watch this potential closely.

Rain and/or frozen precipitation comes to an end Monday night, while temperatures fall into the upper 20s to low 30s. Tuesday afternoon highs only warm into the 40s to around 50°, despite the return of sunshine (finally). Tuesday night lows fall into the upper 20s to low 30s again.

Another round of rain and possibly storms arrives late Wednesday and continues through Thursday. Temperatures remain appear to remain above freezing area-wide this time around, so there aren’t any winter weather concerns. High temperatures warm into the 50s Wednesday, and at least the low 60s Thursday. Lows fall into the 40s Wednesday night. Temperatures could fall into the 30s Thursday night as the rain departs.

Sunshine returns again Friday, and looks like it could last for a while this time around. However, Friday’s high temperatures probably only warm into the 50s. Friday night lows fall into the 30s. Saturday and Sunday could feature a mostly sunny sky with milder temperatures. Saturday’s highs warm into the upper 50s, while temperatures could reach the 60s next Sunday.