Feed the Homeless and Clothing Drive

by Jerome Jones

The owner of Marylil Homecare hosted a food and clothing drive at United Evangelical Lutheran Church in Montgomery on Saturday.

From 11am to 1pm volunteers gave away clothing, food and toiletries.

Organizers say its their way to give back to people in the community who need it the most.

Jaqueline James, owner of Marylil Homecare and organizer of the event says she is looking for partners to help with the next drive.

Those wishing to help can donate packed lunches, bottled water, hand sanitizer, facemark, and clothing.

