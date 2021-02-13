Montgomery Police Make Arrest in West Woodley Square Murder

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police have made an arrest in the shooting death of 19-year-old Ta-Byus McGhee of Montgomery.

Police say they’ve charged 17-year-old Danzell McGhee with murder. He is being held in the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

Yesterday at about 3 p.m., police say they and fire medics responded to the shooting in the 2200 block of West Woodley Square. Ta-Byus McGhee was taken to a hospital where he died.

Police say the circumstances surrounding the death of McGhee are unknown. They did not say if the suspect and the victim are related. This was the 9th Murder of 2021 in Montgomery.