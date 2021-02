by Alabama News Network Staff

Tuskegee police say a 4-year-old child is in critical condition after being shot. Police are searching for the shooter.

Police say the child was shot in the 500 block of Pleasant Springs Drive around 5 p.m. yesterday. The child was taken to Baptist Medical Center South in Montgomery, but was later sent to Children’s Hospital in Birmingham.

If you have information to help Tuskegee police, call CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.