City of Montgomery Opening Warming Center Monday and Tuesday

by Alabama News Network Staff

The City of Montgomery will be opening warming centers on Monday and Tuesday.

City leaders say as forecasts call for temperatures to fall below freezing early this week, the warming center will be open at the Montgomery Therapeutic Recreation Center (TRC), 604 Augusta Avenue.

The warming center will open each day at 4 p.m.

Masks, cots and warm blankets will be provided for anyone in need of shelter from freezing temperatures. No photo identification is required.

Montgomery EMA reminds you to bring any prescribed medications needed, and pets are welcome as long as they are kept in a carrier.

Montgomery Fire/Rescue will provide sanitation services at the TRC to prevent the spread of COVID-19.