City of Selma Establishes F.D. Reese Day in Memory of Civil Rights Leader

by Alabama News Network Staff

The City of Selma will honor a prominent civil rights figure by naming a day in his memory.

The Selma City Council has voted to declare that March 15, from now on, will be “F.D. Reese Day” in the city.

Fredrick Douglas Reese was 88 when he died in 2018. He had been part of the “Courageous Eight” who played a key role in inviting the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. to Selma to join the fight to ensure voting rights for all.

The works of Reese and his peers led to the Selma-to-Montgomery marches.

