Gov. Kay Ivey Declares State of Emergency in 28 Counties

by Alabama News Network Staff

Gov. Kay Ivey has issued a state of emergency ahead of the potential winter weather that is in the forecast for part of Alabama.

The state of emergency will include 28 counties. If weather permits and roadways remain safe, the governor says people who have plans to receive their COVID-19 vaccine should still do so.

The State of Emergency took effect at 5PM CST in these counties:

Bibb, Blount, Choctaw, Colbert, Cullman, DeKalb, Fayette, Franklin, Greene, Hale, Jackson, Jefferson, Lamar, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Marengo, Marion, Marshall, Morgan, Perry, Pickens, Shelby, Sumter, Tuscaloosa, Walker, and Winston.

The governor has activated the Emergency Operations Plan. The Alabama Emergency Management Agency State Operations Center, as well as all Alabama Emergency Management Agency Divisions, shall be placed on alert and/or activated.

Read Gov. Kay Ivey’s State of Emergency Declaration