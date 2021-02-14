Montgomery Police Investigating 10th Murder of 2021

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police are investigating the city’s 10th murder of the year following the shooting death of 41-year-old Arthur Harris of Montgomery.

Police say this morning at about 2:45 a.m., they and fire medics were called to the 1100 block of Karen Road after getting a report of a person shot. That’s where they found Harris with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

Harris was taken to a hospital for treatment where he later died.

Police have made no arrests. If you have a tip to help them, call CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.