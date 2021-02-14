Wintry Precipitation Possible in Our Western Counties

by Alabama News Network Staff

A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect from 6AM Monday to midnight Monday night for Hale and Marengo counties in the western part of the Alabama News Network viewing area.

Heavy mixed precipitation is expected. Total ice accumulations of one tenth to a quarter of an inch and total sleet accumulations up to a quarter inch with locally higher amounts are in the forecast.

A WINTER STORM WATCH is in effect for Bibb and Perry counties. Heavy mixed precipitation is possible. Total ice accumulations of up to two tenths of an inch are possible as well as sleet accumulations up to a quarter of an inch with locally higher amounts.

Temperatures will fall well below freezing by Monday night. Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

Stay with Alabama News Network on-air and online for updates. Now is the time to download the free Alabama News Network weather app.

Search “ANN Weather” in your app store:

Google Play for Android

Apple App for iOS

ALABAMA NEWS NETWORK WEATHER AUTHORITY:

Live interactive radar

Facebook

Twitter

Web page