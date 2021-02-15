AUM To Offer COVID-19 Vaccine to Those Who Qualify

by Alabama News Network Staff

Auburn University at Montgomery says it will offer an allotment of the COVID-19 vaccine starting this week.

The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine will be offered to any community members who meets ADPH’s Phase 1A and 1B guidelines.

The clinic will be held on Wednesday, February 17 and Thursday, February 18 from 8:00AM to 11:00AM and 1:30PM to 4:00PM at the AUM Wellness Center at the corner of Taylor Road and East Drive.

University officials say anyone who is interested in receiving the vaccine must reserve their appointment at least 12 hours before their desired appointment time on either day.

“We are grateful to be able to share Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines with eligible River Region community members,” Auburn University at Montgomery Chancellor Carl A. Stockton said. “Our College of Nursing & Health Sciences and Warhawk Health Services faculty and staff, as well as our Facilities team and many other volunteers, have developed a safe and efficient process for vaccine distribution on our campus. Vaccines represent a critical component, along with face masks and social distancing, in minimizing community spread of COVID-19, saving lives, and providing relief for the frontline healthcare workers who have done amazing work under incredibly difficult conditions for the past year.”

To schedule a vaccine appointment, community members will need to visit https://www.aum.edu/vaccine.