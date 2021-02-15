Bitter Cold Night Ahead!

by Shane Butler



Arctic air moves into the state and we feel some of the coldest air so far this winter overnight! Fortunately, the steady rain has pushed eastward into Georgia. The issue overnight will be lingering moisture from earlier rains. There could be patches of black ice forming on roads and bridges. Gusty west winds will help towards drying some of the moisture but it will lead to some bitter cold wind chills. Actual temps will fall into the upper teens and lower 20s but with west winds 10-15 mph it will feel more like the lower teens and single digits. Definitely a very cold night and you will need to take care of the pets, plants, and pipes! Sunshine is on the way for Tuesday but don’t expect a warm up. Temps will struggle to reach the upper 30s to lower 40s. More rain will be heading back into the area beginning Wednesday and going into Thursday. It’s a frontal system along with an area of low pressure. The two work across the state bringing rain and even storms. We could see a few strong storms Thursday morning. This weather system is east of us by Friday and that sets the stage for a drier weather pattern over the upcoming weekend. Temps will be responding to the sunshine and warm into the mid to upper 60s by Sunday afternoon. Another rain maker heads into the region early next week.