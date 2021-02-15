Capitol Hill Healthcare Recruiting More Nurses

by Ellis Eskew

Senior living facilities and nursing homes across the country are experiencing a nursing shortage since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Capitol Hill Healthcare in Montgomery is looking to hire long-term care nurses.

The facility has opportunities for licensed practical nurses, certified nursing assistants, and registered nurses. They are offering stable hours, income, and benefits.

“I think it’s been a challenge to recruit and hire healthcare professionals. There has been a surge and need for these types of individuals and they are still very much needed in the long term care setting,” said Sharon Baker, Nursing Home Administrator.

If you would like to apply with Capitol Hill Healthcare, click here.