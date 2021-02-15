Closings and Cancellations for Tuesday

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama News Network is tracking closings and cancellations due to the winter weather threat and the expectations of a hard freeze tonight that could lead to icy spots on the road Tuesday. We will be updating this list.

Autauga County Schools – switching to virtual learning Tuesday/no extra curricular activities

Elmore County Schools – switching to virtual learning Tuesday

Marengo County Schools – no classes Tuesday

Montgomery Public Schools – all employees will work remotely/students and teachers will continue virtual learning

Pike Road Schools – switching to virtual learning Tuesday

