Closings and Cancellations for Tuesday
Alabama News Network is tracking closings and cancellations due to the winter weather threat and the expectations of a hard freeze tonight that could lead to icy spots on the road Tuesday. We will be updating this list.
Autauga County Schools – switching to virtual learning Tuesday/no extra curricular activities
Elmore County Schools – switching to virtual learning Tuesday
Marengo County Schools – no classes Tuesday
Montgomery Public Schools – all employees will work remotely/students and teachers will continue virtual learning
Pike Road Schools – switching to virtual learning Tuesday
