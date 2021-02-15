Dallas County Deputies Searching for Armed Robbery Suspect

by Alabama News Network Staff

Dallas County Sheriff’s deputies want to find a suspected armed robber.

On Saturday, February 13, at approximately 8:25 a.m., deputies were called to the 44800 block of U.S. Highway 80 East to respond to a panic alarm at a convenience store. Reports state a male went into the store with a military-style rifle demanding money from the clerks.

Deputies say the male took money from two registers and ordered the clerks to go to the bathroom before he ran away. No injuries were reported.

The suspect is described as a Black male wearing a grey hoodie and a camo jumpsuit. The person is described as having a slender build, 6’2″ in height and was covering his face with a black ski mask and hat.

If you have any information to help in the investigation, call CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.