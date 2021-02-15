Prattville PD Searching for Missing 86-Year-Old Man

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Prattville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing senior citizen.

Police say 86-year-old Joseph Barber may be living with a condition that may impair his judgement.

Barber was last seen in the 200 block of Cynthia Street in Prattville Monday around 7:15 am. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, and a long sleeve button up shirt. He may be driving a 2011 blue Chevrolet truck with Alabama tag: DV4521.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Joseph Barber is asked to contact the Prattville Police Department at (334) 595-0208 or call 911.