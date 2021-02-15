Rain Likely With Freezing Rain West Monday; Turning Sharply Colder Overnight

by Ben Lang

Monday features very active weather across central and south Alabama. Our area largely gets spared from the widespread snow and ice storm stretching from the southern plains to the Ohio River Valley today. However, there are some winter weather concerns for west-central Alabama. Marengo county is under a winter storm warning until 9PM. Ice accumulation of up to two tenths of an inch due to freezing rain and sleet is possible there. Clarke and Perry county are under a winter weather advisory. They could pick up a glaze of ice. Elsewhere, temperatures warm into the 50s, so it will be all rain for most.

Rain could be moderate to heavy at times, with rain totals near 1″ for some. Rain and/or freezing rain come to an end tonight. Temperatures fall quickly, with overnight lows in the teens west to mid 20s southeast. Wind chills fall into the single digits to low teens early Tuesday morning.

Temperatures won’t recover much Tuesday despite the return of sunshine. Temperatures remain in the 30s much of the day. Wind chills will be even lower. Tuesday night lows fall back into the 20s.

Tuesday’s sunshine looks brief, with increasing clouds and rain back in the forecast Wednesday. Rain continues into Wednesday night and Thursday, with some storms in the mix as well. It appears some storms between Wednesday and Thursday could be strong or even severe. We’ll examine that more closely after we escape our current weather fiasco.

Rain departs Thursday night, with sunshine but another drop in temperatures on Friday. Expect highs only in the upper 40s to low 50s. Sunshine continues with milder temperatures through the weekend. Highs could be back in the upper 50s Saturday, and low to mid 60s Sunday. Models hint that our next front arrives sometime between late Sunday and next Monday. However, it appears that it might be a moisture starved front, with rain chances low through Monday of next week.