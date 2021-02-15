UCF hires former Auburn coach Gus Malzahn to lead Knights

by Madison Jaggars

Central Florida has hired Gus Malzahn to be the Knights’ coach a little more than two months after he was fired by Auburn. Malzahn was 68-35 in eight years with the Tigers, never having a losing season and going 39-27 in the SEC. UCF lost both its athletic director and football coach to Tennessee last month. UCF hired Terry Mohajir as AD last week. Mohajir was the athletic director at Arkansas State during Malzahn’s one season at the Sun Belt school. UCF has been one of the top teams in the American Athletic Conference since joining the league in 2013.