AL Kidney Foundation Set to Kick Off Annual Kidney Walk

by Ellis Eskew

The Alabama Kidney Foundation is about to kick-off fundraising for the annual Montgomery Kidney Walk.

This year it will look a little different because of the pandemic.

It will be a virtual kick off Wednesday, February 17th with a drive-thru celebration on May 1st at Riverwalk Stadium.

All money raised will go to the Alabama Kidney Foundation to assist kidney patients with their needs.

“There’s over 300 people on a waiting list just in the state of Alabama just to receive a kidney. The need for this area is very important. We have a lot of low income dialysis patients that need help in paying for their bills and daily living needs such as medicine, things they need to survive,” said Shannon Morrell, Regional Director for the AL Kidney Foundation Middle Region.

If you would like to be a part of the virtual Zoom call, email Shannon Morrell at shannon@alkidney.org

