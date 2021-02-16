Cold Weather Prompts Some to Help the Homeless and Needy

by Alabama News Network Staff

As freezing temperatures came through Monday night, a concerned Montgomery residents decided to go out a help the homeless. Rachel Boutwell went looking for homeless people and the needy at their normal gathering spots in Montgomery but they weren’t there. Boutwell because of where she lives sees and helps those homeless persons all the time giving them food warm clothing hand sanitizer face mask, just anytime there is a change in temperature and a great need for those that are needy and homeless.

Boutwell asked Montgomery police officers if they knew where the people that normally gathering near her area were. The MPD officer notified her that they were at the warming center located at 604 Augusta Street.

Cold temperatures all day Tuesday prompted EMA Director Christina Thornton to open the warming center at 11 am instead the normal scheduled time of 4 pm.

Boutwell personally delivered items to help those persons at the warming center cope with the cold temperatures. She even took care packages back to their local hanging spot with hand warmers food items and two bus passes if they wanted to come to the boarding Center.