Former AG Jimmy Evans, best known for Gov. Hunt case, dies

by Alabama News Network Staff

Former Alabama Attorney General Jimmy Evans, best known for prosecuting the state’s governor in an ethics case in the 1990s, has died. He was 81.

His death Monday was confirmed by Brian T. Gallion, the operator of Southern Memorial Funeral Home which is handling the funeral arrangements. Evans was Alabama’s attorney general from 1991 to 1995.

Evan was best known for the 1993 conviction of then-Gov. Guy Hunt. Evans also pushed for passage of legislation to give crime victims a greater voice in the criminal justice system.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)