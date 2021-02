Montgomery County Mugshots (02/05/21 – 02/14/21)

All are innocent until proven guilty.

by Alabama News Network Staff

1/29 Montgomery County Mugshots 02.05-02.14

2/29 WILLIAMS DEMAR, LIL’RODERICK – Hold for Other

3/29 WHITE, DERRICK – SORNA Violation- Trafficking Cocaine

4/29 WELLS, COREY – Criminal Mischief 3rd-Criminal Tresspass III

5/29 SIMMONS, WILLIE – Burglary III-Probation Revocation



6/29 ROBINSON, DASHAUN – Robbery 3rd

7/29 RAGLAND, ANTONIO – No Drivers License-Speed Less 25 MPH

8/29 MCCULLOUGH, STANLEY – DUI-Parole Violation

9/29 MARSHALL, ISAIAH – Rec Stolen Prop 1st

10/29 LEWIS, SAMMY – Domestic Violence 3rd (Menacing)



11/29 LEONARD, QUENTIN – Unlawful Possession Control Substance

12/29 KING, ANDRE – Assault First Degree

13/29 KELLY, FRANKLIN – Probation Revocation

14/29 JOHNSON, ERIC – Domestic Violence 3rd-Assault 3rd

15/29 HENDERSON, KENNETH – Violation Domestic Violence Protect Order



16/29 FRAZIER, GABRIEL – Burglary III

17/29 FORD, BRANTLEY – Theft of Property 3rd-SORNA Violation

18/29 EVANS, KEVIN – Capital Murder

19/29 ELLIS, CASIE – Unlawful Possession Control Substance

20/29 CUNNINGHAM, MAURICE – Parole Violation



21/29 CUMMINGS, JAMES – By Order of the Court

22/29 CONWAY, MICHAEL – Murder-Fraud Use Credit I Debit Card

23/29 BRISTOW, EPHRAIM – Robbery 3rd

24/29 BRADLEY, RODRIGUS – Hold for Other

25/29 BASS, J’TARI – Bond Revocation-Murder Reckless



26/29 BASS, ADDISON – Operate Vehicle wIo Insurance-No Drivers License

27/29 BAGBY, DEVONTA – Robbery 1st

28/29 ALGIERE, RONDA – Possession Controlled Substance

29/29 ABNER, DARNELL – Robbery 1st



























































Check out the Montgomery County Mugshots from 2/5-2/14!

