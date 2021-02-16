Montgomery Police Charge Man with Capital Murder in January Murder Investigation

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Police Department made an arrest in a January murder. Katerine Simmons, 29, Montgomery died at a local hospital from a gunshot wound.

On Tuesday, January 26, around 2:19 pm, police received a call of a person shot. At the scene, police located Simmons with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police charged Kevin Evans, 39, of Montgomery with Capital Murder and took him into custody on February 13.

The circumstances surrounding the death of Simmons are unknown however, Evans was identified as the suspect. There is no additional information available for release in connection to this continuing investigation. This was the 5th Murder of 2021.