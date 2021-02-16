MPD: Man Suffers Fatal Gunshot Wound; Involved in Car Crash

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery Police say a man who sustained a gunshot wound was found following a vehicle accident.

Officers responded to the 5700 block of Express Drive Tuesday evening for a vehicle accident. At the scene, they found a unidentified man suffering from a fatal gunshot wound.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.

Police say the building was damaged as a result of the crash. No one in the building was injured.

