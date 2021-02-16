See What ABC Stores Are Closed Due to Winter Weather Throughout the State

by Alabama News Network Staff

After a review of ongoing inclement winter weather in the state on Tuesday, the Alabama Alcoholic Beverage Control Board will not open 16 of its retail stores.

However, an additional 30 stores in the Birmingham and Tuscaloosa areas will open at noon. Road conditions are expected to improve later in the day which will allow ABC Store employees to safely drive to work to serve the public.

The following stores are closed today:

Huntsville/Madison: 53, 151, 77, 24, 45,186, 193

Decatur/Athens/Hartselle: 95, 152, 243

Cullman: 15

Jasper/ Winfield: 44, 154

Aliceville/Eutaw/Greensboro: 56, 115, 227

The following stores will open at noon today:

Birmingham Area: 58, 98, 111, 125, 184, 233, 393, 70, 177, 236, 232, 107, 185, 14, 17, 20, 83, 109, 140, 144, 11, 55, 80, 176,

Tuscaloosa Area: 54, 82, 102, 134, 194, 238

The ABC Board expects its other retail and wholesale stores located throughout the state to operate under normal hours of business today.

The ABC Board will continue to monitor weather reports and update this list, as needed, with additional closures and timing of store re-openings.